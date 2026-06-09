Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,036 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Intel were worth $20,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $553.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.35.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here