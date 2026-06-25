Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,967 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.8% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $131.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.49 billion, a PE ratio of -211.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Intel to $160 from $135 and kept a Buy rating, citing improving fundamentals and strong AI demand that could support the semiconductor market’s long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Article

Mizuho said Intel’s advanced packaging technology could help drive AI data center growth, lifting estimates and its target price as investors reassess Intel’s role in the AI infrastructure supply chain. Positive Sentiment: Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Article

Intel has also been boosted by reports of a potential Apple chip partnership and recent analyst commentary that the company’s foundry turnaround and packaging capabilities could attract more outside customers. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Article

Several market commentary pieces highlighted that Intel’s recent rally may be getting extended, with some investors debating whether the stock has already priced in much of the comeback story. Negative Sentiment: Intel was also hit during a broader tech and AI selloff tied to weakness in semiconductors, memory-chip concerns, and a marketwide rotation out of high-valuation AI names. Article

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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