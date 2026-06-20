Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,550 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Intel were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc increased its position in Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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