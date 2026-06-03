Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,588,875 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 164,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Intel worth $1,128,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,950 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,658 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $47,625,000 after acquiring an additional 369,415 shares in the last quarter. Beto Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

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More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips.

Intel used Computex to announce new AI infrastructure products, including Xeon 6+, rack-scale systems, and the Crescent Island GPU, signaling an effort to regain momentum in data center and AI chips. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Article Title

Intel’s partnerships and product demos, including work with Perplexity AI and Phison, support the narrative that the company can participate in the AI PC and edge-AI buildout. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally.

Several market commentary pieces focused on Intel’s huge stock run-up over the past year and how valuation questions are resurfacing after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market.

Nvidia’s RTX Spark launch is seen as a direct assault on Intel’s Windows PC processor franchise, raising fears of share loss in a major end market. Negative Sentiment: Some traders appear to be taking profits after Intel’s sharp rally, with investors also questioning near-term earnings power while foundry spending remains heavy.

Intel Trading Down 1.3%

Intel stock opened at $107.93 on Wednesday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.08 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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