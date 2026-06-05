Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,227,412 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $45,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $111.78 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $561.81 billion, a PE ratio of -180.29 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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