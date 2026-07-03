Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516,083 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in Intel were worth $66,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a PE ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Trending Headlines about Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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