Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Bought by Praxis Investment Management Inc.

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,446 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Intel were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.64.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $113.01 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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