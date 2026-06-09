Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 167.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486,188 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 4,062,937 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.13% of Intel worth $239,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 61.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Up 11.1%

INTC stock opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $132.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $553.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here