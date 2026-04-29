Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,272 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,598,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,126,925,000 after purchasing an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Citic Securities raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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