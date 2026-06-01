Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,303 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 20,165 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $114.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.96 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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