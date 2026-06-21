Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,246 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Intel were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after buying an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after buying an additional 11,056,090 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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