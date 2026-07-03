Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co reduced its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 1,160,500 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.8% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in Intel were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a PE ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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