Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $135.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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