Intel Corporation $INTC Stake Boosted by Floyd Financial Group LLC

Floyd Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 10,104 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.0% of Floyd Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Floyd Financial Group LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Arete Research raised their target price on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 10.6%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $135.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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