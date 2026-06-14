Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Holdings Increased by Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 177.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,099 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.7% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 6.5%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities downgraded Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title

Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title

Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title

Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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