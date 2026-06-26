Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,348 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financially Speaking Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of INTC stock opened at $132.87 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.80 billion, a PE ratio of -214.30 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $135.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Sunday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.66.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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