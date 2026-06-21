Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Increased by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,525 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 69,589 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 5.7% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financially Speaking Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $135.48. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a PE ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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