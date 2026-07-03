Intel Corporation $INTC Stock Position Reduced by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,267 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp's holdings in Intel were worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. TSG Advice Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $224,000. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 7,084 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.9% during the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Intel Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive on Intel’s turnaround story, with HSBC reportedly raising its price target to $200 and highlighting upside from Intel’s server and foundry businesses. Positive Sentiment: Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Article Title

Intel continues to get credit for AI PC, networking and foundry progress, and some market commentators still view the stock as a long-term chip winner despite the recent reset. Neutral Sentiment: Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Article Title

Intel named Joanna Lohkamp, CEO of Smart Wires and a former Intel executive, to Terra Innovatum’s board; the mention underscores her broader leadership background but has no direct impact on Intel’s operations. Negative Sentiment: Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Article Title

Intel was caught in a sector-wide selloff as chip stocks pulled back after an outsized run, with investors rotating out of high-flying AI and semiconductor names. Negative Sentiment: Broader caution around valuation and “bubble risk” in semis also pressured Intel, as reports said traders were locking in gains after the stock’s rapid rise this year. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $96.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here