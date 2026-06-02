Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,635 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 93,291 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $315,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 266,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,001 shares of company stock worth $1,847,820. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.8%

ICE opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.10.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $194.60.

View Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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