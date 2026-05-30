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Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
Intercontinental Exchange logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 76,622 shares worth about $12.4 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with large firms like Vanguard, State Street, and Wellington also adding or maintaining major positions; institutions and hedge funds own 89.3% of ICE shares.
  • ICE reported solid quarterly results, beating EPS estimates and posting 20.4% year-over-year revenue growth, while analysts generally remain constructive with a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.
  • Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Exchange.

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,170 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,770,647,000 after acquiring an additional 413,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,816,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,181,125,000 after acquiring an additional 194,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,744,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,028,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,184,238,000 after purchasing an additional 928,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $956,506,000 after purchasing an additional 364,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $693,083.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,848.56. This trade represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 12,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,820 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $147.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.17 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $157.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.07. The company has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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