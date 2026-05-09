International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,079 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,079 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 131,626 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 273,437 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,632,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 574.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,125,577 shares of the bank's stock worth $110,677,000 after buying an additional 2,661,833 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 430,673 shares of the bank's stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 88,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 181,591 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 99,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company's stock.

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Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank's core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

See Also

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