International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 101,292 PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $10,378,000. PPG Industries comprises 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PPG Industries Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.70. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. PPG Industries's dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $10,230,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the sale, the vice president owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.79.

Read Our Latest Report on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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