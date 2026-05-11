International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH - Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 81.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 74.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.07 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NYSE: NCLH is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norwegian Cruise Line, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norwegian Cruise Line wasn't on the list.

While Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here