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International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $82.43 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its NVIDIA stake by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, owning 466,879 shares worth about $82.43 million. NVIDIA is now its second-largest holding and makes up 4.6% of the portfolio.
  • NVIDIA’s recent earnings beat expectations, reporting $1.87 EPS on $81.62 billion in revenue, with revenue up 85.2% year over year. Analysts remain upbeat, with multiple firms raising price targets and the stock carrying a consensus Buy rating.
  • The company boosted its shareholder returns by increasing its quarterly dividend to $0.25 and authorizing an $80 billion share buyback. Despite strong fundamentals, some concerns remain about elevated valuation and recent insider selling.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,879 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $82,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Syntax Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 260 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $199.28 and its 200-day moving average is $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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