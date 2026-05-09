International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLD. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 56,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Digital alerts: Sign Up

Applied Digital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Applied Digital Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $41.25 on Friday. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 5.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their target price on shares of Applied Digital to $53.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 184,859 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,367.82. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $432,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 208,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,207,795.02. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Digital wasn't on the list.

While Applied Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here