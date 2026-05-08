International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 220,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $15,297,000. Black Hills comprises about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Black Hills at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 884.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company's stock.

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Black Hills Trading Up 1.7%

BKH stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $78.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.19 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm's revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio is currently 70.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

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