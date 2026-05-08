International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,557 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC's holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 130,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company's stock.

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ONEOK Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of OKE stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. ONEOK's payout ratio is 76.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

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