International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Holdings Boosted by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,082 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2%

IBM opened at $229.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $220.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Dbs Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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