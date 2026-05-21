Intrust Bank NA Sells 10,301 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,662 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA's holdings in Intel were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume.

Intel is benefiting from a broad chip-sector rebound ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, with traders betting the AI infrastructure boom will keep lifting semiconductor stocks. This helped Intel snap a recent losing streak and attract strong volume. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool.

Reports that Intel is in early-stage talks to acquire AI-chip startup Tenstorrent have boosted sentiment, as the move could strengthen Intel’s AI hardware roadmap and expand its talent pool. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips.

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citi raising its price target, while other notes said Intel could have significant upside from the AI CPU market and growing demand for newer chips. Neutral Sentiment: Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial.

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s comments about building a “new Intel” with faster decision-making and flatter management reinforce the turnaround narrative, but they are more strategic than immediately financial. Neutral Sentiment: New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term.

New product and design wins, including Samsung’s Galaxy Book6 Enterprise Edition using Intel Core Ultra processors, support the company’s PC and client business, though the direct stock impact is likely limited near term. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns the chip rally may be getting crowded and vulnerable to pullbacks if AI enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of high-flying semiconductor names.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $118.96 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $597.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.87 and a beta of 2.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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