InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,146,555 shares of the company's stock after selling 127,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.36% of InvenTrust Properties worth $314,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IVT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InvenTrust Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 6.10%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. InvenTrust Properties's payout ratio is 70.92%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self‐managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open‐air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long‐term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin‐off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

See Also

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