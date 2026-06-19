Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,597,201 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 1,938,277 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Intel worth $1,830,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $133.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.11 and a beta of 2.21. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Intel from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.09.

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More Intel News

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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