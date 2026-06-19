Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,725,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 888,354 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.4% of Invesco Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.53% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,633,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $253.04.

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $228.37 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $230.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.09. The stock has a market cap of $549.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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