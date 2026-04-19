Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.'s 6th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,608 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $16,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $648.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $601.69 and a 200 day moving average of $610.74. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $427.93 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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