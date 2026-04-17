Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Transcendent Capital Group LLC's 10th Largest Position

Transcendent Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.6% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $640.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $427.93 and a 12-month high of $642.18. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $600.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $610.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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