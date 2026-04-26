Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,755 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $116,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $664.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $606.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.40. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $462.43 and a 12-month high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here