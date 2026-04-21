Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 729.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.6% of Q3 Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,159 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $427.93 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.08.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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