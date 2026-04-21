Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Bought by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 729.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.6% of Q3 Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55 North Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 6,159 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $427.93 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $602.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.08.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.
Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big direct inflows: QQQ reportedly drew about $6.5 billion as investors rotated back into equities amid easing Iran war fears — a strong, immediate demand signal for the Nasdaq‑100 exposure. Investors Rotate Into Equities as Iran War Fears Ease
- Positive Sentiment: ETF industry tailwind: ETF flows exceeded $500 billion in the first 3.5 months of 2026, reflecting record trading and new launches — a favorable backdrop for large, liquid ETFs like QQQ. ETF Flows Top $500 Billion in First Quarter of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Income product announcement: Invesco’s QQQ Income Advantage ETF declared a monthly distribution of $0.4635, which can attract yield‑seeking buyers to Invesco’s QQQ product family and support sentiment. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.4635
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and trade strategies (options/position ideas) for QQQ and major tech names are circulating — useful for short‑term trader flows but not a clear directional catalyst for the ETF itself. Trade Strategy For SPY, QQQ, AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, GOOGL, META, And TSLA
- Neutral Sentiment: Weekly ETF performance recaps note QQQ among top performers last week amid easing geopolitical fears and strong earnings — contextually supportive but not an immediate driver. Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysis pieces highlight a strong market signal rallying stocks but note sectoral nuances from Iran risk — informative for positioning but mixed implications for QQQ. The Year's Most Positive Signal Rallies Markets, But Iran Risk Favors Select Sectors
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term weakness/premarket decline: Some outlets flagged a premarket drop in QQQ and noted profit‑taking and rotation as reasons — a near‑term headwind for price action. Why Is Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Falling Today 4-20-2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Broader risk note: Analysts caution that the trade lifting the S&P 500 may be fragile — a potential catalyst for a pullback that would weigh on QQQ if momentum reverses. The Trade Driving The S&P 500 Higher May Not Last
About Invesco QQQ
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
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