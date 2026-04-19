Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,555 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 24.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,792,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after purchasing an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,378,057 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $827,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the third quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 1,235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $741,457,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $648.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $427.93 and a one year high of $650.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.74.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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