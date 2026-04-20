Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,285 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.9% of Summit Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $648.85 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $601.69 and its 200 day moving average is $610.79. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $427.93 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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