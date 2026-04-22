Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Lowered by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 25.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large ETF inflows into broad equities helped QQQ: investors rotated back into equities as Iran war fears eased and QQQ attracted meaningful cash ($6.5B referenced), supporting the fund’s demand. Investors Rotate Into Equities as Iran War Fears Ease
- Positive Sentiment: Industry-wide ETF flows remain strong (>$500B YTD), which tends to lift large, liquid ETFs like QQQ through persistent index-fund demand. ETF Flows Top $500 Billion in First Quarter of 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing AI capex and related tech spending remain a structural tailwind for the Nasdaq‑heavy QQQ, supporting sector leaders that drive the ETF’s performance. This Market Rally Has An Elephant In The Room: The AI CapEx Cycle
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/features coverage (Zacks, TipRanks) has highlighted QQQ among investment ideas—visibility that can support flows but doesn’t guarantee direction. Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Broadcom, Meta ,IGM,QQQ,AIQ
- Neutral Sentiment: Invesco’s related Income Advantage ETF declared a monthly distribution—relevant to the sponsor’s product set but only indirectly material to QQQ’s price action. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF declares monthly distribution of $0.4635
- Negative Sentiment: Small‑cap strength (Russell 2000 hitting new highs) signals a risk‑on rotation that can siphon money away from mega‑cap tech heavyweights in QQQ, pressuring relative performance. Russell 2000’s Gains Fueled by Risk-On Trade as Small Caps Extend Run
- Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical uncertainty (coverage suggesting a longer Iran war and warnings of a market top) increases risk aversion and could spur profit‑taking in growth/tech exposures like QQQ. Trump Signals A Longer War: Markets Are Underestimating The Effects
- Negative Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces warn of a potential top/pullback; those narratives often accelerate selloffs in crowded tech exposures. Putting In A Stock Market Top
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of QQQ stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $437.62 and a 1 year high of $650.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $603.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.37.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
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