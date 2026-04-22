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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Lowered by Davies Financial Advisors Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Davies Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,075 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 21,776 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 25.1% of Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Davies Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the third quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,421 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $644.33 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $437.62 and a 1 year high of $650.20. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $603.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.37.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.7328 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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