Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Reduced by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,926 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $646.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $602.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $611.08. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $427.93 and a 12 month high of $650.00.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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