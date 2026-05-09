Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $14.27 Million Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV - Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,852 shares during the period. Solventum accounts for about 3.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Solventum worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Solventum by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 310 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Solventum by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 339 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Solventum by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 370 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

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Solventum Price Performance

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a 12 month low of $62.38 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 17.33%.Solventum's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solventum Corporation will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLV. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Solventum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Solventum from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solventum from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Solventum from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Solventum from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOLV

Insider Activity at Solventum

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell bought 1,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,344.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $342,803.17. This represents a 41.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.

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