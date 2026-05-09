Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $21.30 Million Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,161 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 86,761 shares during the quarter. Triumph Financial accounts for approximately 5.9% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 1.43% of Triumph Financial worth $21,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,541 shares of the company's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,138 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,198 shares of the company's stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFIN opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.05.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Triumph Financial from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

Further Reading

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