Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,536 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 119,749 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 10.8% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.42% of Molina Healthcare worth $39,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $169.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of MOH opened at $186.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $333.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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