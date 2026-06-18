Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 200,424 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,029 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 200,424 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Intel were worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,666,719 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $61,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 40,082 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,805,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $5,825,000. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $18,859,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intel from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.09.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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