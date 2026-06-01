Invitation Home $INVH Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,934,620 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 203,474 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.76% of Invitation Home worth $468,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 59.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 2,463.5% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Invitation Home by 136,000.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

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Invitation Home Stock Up 0.0%

INVH stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. Invitation Home has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.50 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INVH

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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