Invitation Home $INVH Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,689 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,618,621 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invitation Home worth $47,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invitation Home by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invitation Home Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of INVH opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Invitation Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

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