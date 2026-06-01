Invitation Home $INVH Stock Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524,553 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,004,728 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.74% of Invitation Home worth $125,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1,695.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 59.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2,463.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 136,000.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,361 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invitation Home during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invitation Home Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE INVH opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock's 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.92 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 20.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's payout ratio is 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Invitation Home from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Invitation Home from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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