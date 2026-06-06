Invst LLC Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 887.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Invst LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of PLTR opened at $135.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.92 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock valued at $126,007,032. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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