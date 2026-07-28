IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the company's stock after selling 210,824 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in IonQ were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IonQ by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company's stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 106.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 87,428 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Key Headlines Impacting IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reinstated coverage with a positive view. Analyst Gary Mobley highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform across quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security, as well as sales of its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026, potentially supporting a sector-wide re-rating. Benchmark’s Quantum Re-Rating Might Change The Case For Investing In IonQ

Analyst Gary Mobley highlighted IonQ’s full-stack platform across quantum computing, networking, sensing, and security, as well as sales of its 256-qubit system in more than 30 countries. Benchmark expects the quantum-computing industry to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue during 2026, potentially supporting a sector-wide re-rating. Positive Sentiment: Industry momentum lifted IonQ alongside other quantum stocks. D-Wave’s expanded agreement with AT&T to deploy quantum systems in network operations provided evidence of real-world enterprise adoption and helped lift IonQ and other sector peers by association. D-Wave Quantum Rises on Expanded AT&T Deal

D-Wave’s expanded agreement with AT&T to deploy quantum systems in network operations provided evidence of real-world enterprise adoption and helped lift IonQ and other sector peers by association. Positive Sentiment: IonQ’s commercial performance compares favorably with rivals. A recent comparison cited IonQ’s $64.7 million first-quarter revenue, up roughly 755% year over year, and reported 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Those figures reinforce the company’s positioning as one of the leading pure-play quantum businesses. IonQ vs. Rigetti: Who’s Winning the Quantum Race?

A recent comparison cited IonQ’s $64.7 million first-quarter revenue, up roughly 755% year over year, and reported 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity. Those figures reinforce the company’s positioning as one of the leading pure-play quantum businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage and new analyst attention are increasing visibility around IonQ, but the company still operates in an early-stage, research-heavy market. Investors should expect substantial execution risk as quantum applications develop. Inside IonQ

Media coverage and new analyst attention are increasing visibility around IonQ, but the company still operates in an early-stage, research-heavy market. Investors should expect substantial execution risk as quantum applications develop. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage argues that larger artificial-intelligence companies may offer a better way to gain quantum exposure, highlighting competition for investor capital. IonQ also remains loss-making, making its premium valuation particularly sensitive to delays in revenue growth or technological progress. An Alternative Quantum Computing Opportunity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 3,773 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $188,272.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 139,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,353.30. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,102 shares of company stock worth $701,489. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $84.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -128.41 and a beta of 3.23.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 174.88%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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