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IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Stock Position Lowered by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
IonQ logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in IonQ by 54.5% in Q4, selling 79,058 shares and retaining 66,122 shares valued at about $2.974 million.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but positive overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target of $68.25 (10 Buys, 6 Holds, 1 Sell); recent notes include Northland starting coverage at "outperform" ($55) and Needham trimming its target to $65.
  • Notable insider activity: Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares (~$203,708) while director William J. Teuber Jr. purchased 3,000 shares; company insiders own 5.20% of IonQ and institutional investors hold 41.42%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IonQ.

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,058 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in IonQ were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 624 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised IonQ from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.25.

View Our Latest Report on IONQ

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $203,707.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,428,757.04. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This trade represents a 46.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,581 shares of company stock valued at $316,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

IonQ Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 2.80. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $84.64.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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